Perth's Trinity Networks partners with Fast50 company DragonFly

Trinity Networks has announced a partnership with CRN Australia Fast50 vendor Dragonfly Technologies, to deliver cyber security solutions ranging from testing to training.

Through the collaboration, Trinity can add cyber security capabilities such as penetration testing, security awareness training and assessments, and networking automation to its service offering.

“Penetration testing and user training are essential components of a comprehensive cyber security strategy Kevin Read, chief operating officer of Trinity Networks said.

He added that penetration testing helps identify vulnerabilities and mitigate risks,

while user training addresses the human factor and empowers employees to make informed security decisions.

"Both approaches contribute to an overall robust security posture and reducing the likelihood

of successful cyber attacks and cannot be overlooked by any company of any size. Dragonfly adds a key layer of capabilities to the Trinity Networks offerings," Reade said.

Dragonfly Technologies is strategically aligned with Dicker Data's software business unit, to provide resellers the opportunity to solve their customers' cyber security challenges.

Network, cloud and security provider Trinity has this year partnered with United States based vendors Arctic Wolf, and Wasabi, offering cloud-based data lakes in West Australia through the latter company.