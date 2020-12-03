Perth’s Zella DC lands US pharmaceutical customer

By on
Angie Keeler (Zella DC)

Perth-based Zella DC has secured a multinational deal with an unnamed US based pharmaceutical company, beating out multinational competitors in the process..

The micro data centre provider specialises in deploying bespoke data centres for single customers. The company counts BT, Chevron, BHP and Austal amongst its customers.

Zella DC’s co-founder and CEO Angie Keeler said, “With the increasing popularity of hyper-converged IT infrastructure, the majority of our customers are looking for data centre solutions that are fast, secure, scalable and cost effective, and Zella DC ticks all of those boxes.”

“The growing adoption of the Zella DC technology, especially by major global players, has really validated that we are moving in the right direction and we fully expect our growth to accelerate as more companies see the benefits of the Zella DC solutions.”

Zella DC’s data centres are manufactured in Australia and the company said its centres were “ideally positioned within the edge computing industry”.

The company’s co-founder and CTO Clinton Keeler said Zella DC’s modular micro data centres “give our customers the flexibility to supplement or completely replace their existing fixed server room infrastructure, and be up and running within days instead of months”.

