Perth's Zella DC scores Govt. grant to fund development of new micro data centre tech

Perth-based colocation provider Zella DC has been awarded a grant from the Federal Government to help fund its next-generation micro data centre.

Zella, which specialises in micro data centres for the R&D, manufacturing and distribution sectors, was awarded $406,550 in a grant from the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC).

The total commitment given to Zella will be up to $813,100, with the remaining funds coming from contributions from the manufacturing industry at large.

AMGC’s grants are part of the Federal Government’s $30 million AMGC Commercialisation Fund, which aims to foster projects that bring industry and researchers together to commercialise new manufacturing products and processes. The grants range from $100,000 to $1 million.

"As a market leader in micro data centres, we have now embarked on an exciting development which will offer unprecedented flexibility and enable Australian industry to fully capitalise on the benefits of emerging technology which needs to be deployed in industrial and remote locations," Zella DC chief executive Angie Keeler said.

The new micro data centre Zella is developing will adopt a new design and aims to be more scalable and energy efficient through lightweight materials suitable for advanced manufacturing.

Zella DC chief technology officer Clinton Keeler said, "We've been developing and improving our products for over ten years; this grant will help us move up to the next level of our research and development.”

“We will use the funds to work on a new and exciting project that will help companies accelerate the implementation of their edge strategy within any indoor or outdoor environment."

Joining Zella DC are 14 other companies, representing a total investment of $25.1 million, comprising $17.95 million from the manufacturing industry and $7.16 million from AMGC.

AMGC managing director Jens Goennemann said, “Australia’s manufacturing industry is ready to get to work. Manufacturers and their financial commitment to these AMGC projects are demonstrating their enthusiasm and willingness to do their bit to grow the Australian workforce and economy.”