Perth's Zetta appoints new chief executive

By on
Perth's Zetta appoints new chief executive

Perth headquartered Zetta has appointed Basil Lenzo as its new chief executive.

Zetta is owned by Zetta Group Ltd which also owns private and hybrid cloud hosting company Zettagrid.

Appointed to lead Zetta's technology projects and managed services business, one key area of Lenzo will be to help the company's customers accelerate their journeys to digitally transform and manage their IT infrastructure.

Zetta said the appointment is a major milestone for the company, with Lenzo being the first chief executive appointed by the owner and previous holder of the position, Nathan Harman, since the business started in 2004.

“The three technology trends dominating our market today – the explosion of data, ubiquitous cloud computing, and advancements in AI – are creating unprecedented opportunities for our customers to digitally transform," Harman, who is the chair of the Zetta Group board, said.

“Basil’s proven skills, experience and capabilities in these areas will help them achieve their goals," Harman added.

Lenzo said that workplace productivity and AI offer endless opportunities for our customers to totally change their business.

“I’m looking forward to working with clients to understand how Zetta can assist them in delivering to the modern workplace and to their business outcomes in an agile and effective way," Lenzo said.

Lenzo's past includes roles as the founder and managing director of Datacom West Australia until Datacom Group acquired the company in 2015, and as general manager of molecular diagnostics company Theranostics in Perth.

He has also held management positions with ASG Group, INX Software, and K2Fly. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
basil lenzo training & development zetta zettagrid

Partner Content

Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
CrowdStrike's next big opportunity is more about IT than security

CrowdStrike's next big opportunity is more about IT than security
Mantel Group to implement Databricks Lakehouse with Tabcorp

Mantel Group to implement Databricks Lakehouse with Tabcorp

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?