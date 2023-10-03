Perth's Zetta appoints new chief executive

Perth headquartered Zetta has appointed Basil Lenzo as its new chief executive.

Zetta is owned by Zetta Group Ltd which also owns private and hybrid cloud hosting company Zettagrid.

Appointed to lead Zetta's technology projects and managed services business, one key area of Lenzo will be to help the company's customers accelerate their journeys to digitally transform and manage their IT infrastructure.

Zetta said the appointment is a major milestone for the company, with Lenzo being the first chief executive appointed by the owner and previous holder of the position, Nathan Harman, since the business started in 2004.

“The three technology trends dominating our market today – the explosion of data, ubiquitous cloud computing, and advancements in AI – are creating unprecedented opportunities for our customers to digitally transform," Harman, who is the chair of the Zetta Group board, said.

“Basil’s proven skills, experience and capabilities in these areas will help them achieve their goals," Harman added.

Lenzo said that workplace productivity and AI offer endless opportunities for our customers to totally change their business.

“I’m looking forward to working with clients to understand how Zetta can assist them in delivering to the modern workplace and to their business outcomes in an agile and effective way," Lenzo said.

Lenzo's past includes roles as the founder and managing director of Datacom West Australia until Datacom Group acquired the company in 2015, and as general manager of molecular diagnostics company Theranostics in Perth.

He has also held management positions with ASG Group, INX Software, and K2Fly.