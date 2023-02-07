Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president

Dell has appointed company veteran Peter Marrs as its Asia Pacific and Japan president, taking over from Amit Midha effective immediately.

Marrs will be responsible for corporate strategy and sales in Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia, Dell said.

He will be based in Singapore and report to Dell's president of sales, global theatres and Select, John Byrne.

The Syracuse University and Lemoyne College educated Marrs has spent 23 years with Dell in various global and regional senior management roles.

Most recently, Marrs was the senior vice president of Dell's Data Centre Solutions, for the company's international business.

He has also served as senior vice president of Dell's APJ Enterprise Solutions and the company's Client Solutions Group.

Midha will leave Dell to pursue an opportunity outside the company.