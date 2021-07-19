Pharmacy-focused IT provider Fred IT uses Twilio to spin up e-prescription solution

Pharmacy specialist IT solutions provider platform Fred IT has created an electronic prescription solution using Twilio’s Programmable Messaging API and Twilio Studio.

e-Prescriptions allow patients who have registered for My Script List (MySL) to order their prescriptions with their local pharmacy via WhatsApp.

In order to legalise electronic prescriptions, the Melbourne-based provider needed to build a new system, which would usually take up to six months, it said in a release about the project.

To streamline the process, it implemented Twilio’s Programmable Messaging API, reducing the time from concept to market to eight weeks.

The release outlined that Fred IT chose Twilio as its solution was programmable rather than out-of-the-box. This allowed Fred IT to develop the system in the way that it needed to meet safety requirements.

“Twilio is a reliable, stable and trusted partner. The wide range of features offered by Twilio align with our innovation strategy, so the partnership was a no-brainer. Our integration with Twilio has been part of what enabled us to increase the number of user transmissions, even amidst the pandemic driving greater demand for prescriptions,” Fred IT founder and chief executive Paul Naismith said.

“As demand continues to grow, scalability with messaging services to support our future volume growth has been easier than ever. Twilio has allowed us to grow at scale, fast, meeting consumer expectations and changing behaviours. We’ve also recently launched a WhatsApp integration capability, providing digital prescriptions and meeting our customers where they are communicating.”

Fred IT’s service eRx Script Exchange is now being used by 21,000 doctors and 95% of pharmacies in Australia, and has provided over eleven million digital prescriptions.

“We’re proud to partner with Fred IT to bring the power of messaging services to continue providing innovative prescription services at such a critical time,” commented Twilio ANZ regional vice president Kristen Pimpini.

“Fred IT’s electronic prescription service will empower doctors and pharmacists to leverage technological innovation to provide a safer and more convenient solution to millions of Australians, wherever they are.”