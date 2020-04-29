Phil Davis is stepping aside as HPE Hybrid IT president

Phil Davis, who oversees the US$23 billion hybrid IT business for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, is stepping down to accept a new position with an unnamed company.

HPE said that Davis, who took the HPE Hybrid IT president post a little more than two years ago, has accepted a role outside the company that gives him the opportunity to relocate to Australia where his wife and two children have been living.

“He decided the time was right for his family to make this move, and he leaves with our gratitude for all he helped make possible at HPE,” said HPE in a statement to CRN. “Over the last two years, the Hybrid IT businesses have introduced compelling new products, enhanced team member engagement, improved customer satisfaction, and increased profitability.”

In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission 8-K filing, HPE said that on April 23 Davis informed the company of his decision to “voluntarily resign” effective May 1.

In the wake of Davis’ departure, HPE is expected to announce a new organizational structure in the next several weeks.

“With Phil’s departure, we are evaluating options for the operating model that will best allow us to provide our customers and partners with unique hybrid technology experiences, delivered as a service,” said HPE.

Davis' top lieutenants including HPE Chief Sales Officer Heiko Meyer, HPE GreenLake General Manager Keith White; HPE Pointnext General Manager Pradeep Kumar; HPE General Manager of Compute Neil MacDonald; and HPE General Manager of Storage Tom Black will all report to HPE CEO Antoni Neri on an interim basis.

