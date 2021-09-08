Ping Identity appoints ANZ channel leader

Robert Cipriani (Ping Identity)

Identity access management vendor Ping Identity has appointed Robert Cipriani as Australia and New Zealand channel manager. 

Cipriani moves into the role from data protection vendor Druva where he was an enterprise account executive.

Based in Sydney, he will be responsible for managing and enabling Ping Identity’s channel organisations within the region and supporting partner go-to-market strategies and sales.

Prior to Druva, Cipriani worked for CloudBurst Australia as the general manager, for Forcepoint as ANZ channel director, and spent five years at F5 Networks in management roles.

“It’s exciting to be joining a fast-growing company with robust market opportunity that is also absolutely committed to scaling high quality partnerships to grow and enhance customer experience and success,” Cipriani said.

“I’m looking forward to leveraging Ping Identity’s partner ecosystem to continue to enable customers to achieve their security objectives by helping them take advantage of best-of-breed  Zero Trust identity-defined security solutions, along with complementary partner solutions and services.”

Ping Identity head of APAC and Japan Ashley Diffey said of the appointment, “Robert has a successful track record of building, scaling and leading partner programs for a wide range of technology firms as well as across the gamut of channel and alliance partners, including resellers, systems integrators, managed service providers and independent software vendors. 

“We expect his extensive experience to be invaluable as we scale strategic relationships in the identity security space  from both a go-to-market and customer success and retention perspective.”

