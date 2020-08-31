Pipeline panellist questions Huawei’s exclusion from 5G build

Vault Cloud CEO Rupert Taylor-Price has called into question the Australian Government’s decision to exclude Huawei from bidding on Australia's 5G rollout.

“There was this commitment to move away from Huawei and I see that as a pretty significant thing” he said during the lead off panel for CRN Pipeline Reconnected 2020.

Taylor-Price joined former Cisco CTO Kevin Bloch and former MYOB CTO Simon Raik-Allen.

The three discussed the major technology trends impacting the Australian channel (spoiler alert, we talked about COVID-19), how they will affect the economy and where the opportunities lie for channel players.

“There is no public evidence that there were any technical vulnerabilities or specific issues with that infrastructure,” Taylor-Price added.

He went on to say that from working with the intelligence community, he was aware of a number of US and European headquartered vendors with considerably more vulnerabilities than their Chinese competitor.

“To be quite clear, [Huawei] are quite far ahead from a technical perspective and so we are literally choosing to slow down that technical advancement in the country [by excluding it from the Australian market].”

To see the full discussion, check out the video on the Pipeline Reconnected 2020 speaker sessions page.

Don't miss the other great content from Pipeline Reconnected 2020 including Keynotes from Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, Former Cisco CTO Kevin Bloch and our Voice of the Channel section featuring your views on the channel in 2020.

Do you think Huawei should have been allowed to bid on Australia’s 5G network construction?

Let us know in the comments below and join the conversation on social media.