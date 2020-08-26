Pipeline Reconnected 2020 has arrived!

Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for CRN and the Australian IT industry with the launch of CRN Pipeline Reconnected 2020.

In a new era with new challenges, we have brought together some of the most influential figures in the Australian IT industry to outline where the biggest technology opportunities lie and how you can best capitalise on them.

We have chosen to focus on three key areas; Broadband and 5G; Cloud and Edge computing; and Networks and Security.

We have a fantastic lineup of speakers, panel discussions and interviews for you at launch and will have new content coming every week. By now most of you will have had your fill of the virtual conference model which in one or two days bombards you with more content that you can reasonably digest.

What you get at CRN Pipeline Reconnected 2020 is different. Great content condensed in video form and released regularly so you can get more value each time you visit.

Our keynote address will be delivered by former Cisco ANZ CTO and founder of Bloch Advisory Kevin Bloch. Kevin is one of the most respected technology thinkers in the country and will be presenting to us his top trends for 2020 and beyond.

The first part of Kevin’s keynote released today will cover one of the most transformative technologies, Artificial Intelligence. Each week we will release a new section of Kevin’s top trends so be sure to check in each week for these insights presented specifically for the IT community.

In addition, we are very fortunate to have an address from Federal Minister for Communications Cyber Safety and the Arts, Paul Fletcher. The minister will provide the Government’s view on broadband and 5G technology and what it is doing to support IT providers in 2020.

For the first time, all members of the local IT industry have access to content which in the past was reserved for a select few. While many of you would have joined us at one of our in-person events (remember those), we are now able to deliver content for all of Australia’s IT community relevant to each state and territory.

While we feel we have delivered great value at our conferences in the past, a new approach for a new time is needed. We will take this opportunity to discuss technology trends in Australia from a technical, as opposed to operational, context.

For those of you familiar with CRN, we sincerely hope you will enjoy the new form of content we are providing and want to hear from you over the course of the event.

If you are new to CRN, welcome! You will come to expect coverage which is tailored to IT professionals who want the most relevant news to help them succeed.

Our Sponsor Zones are packed with great panel discussions and other content which will give you great insight into how your peers are working with customers to great effect.

Don’t forget to come back each week for the latest content to help you navigate the next normal in IT.