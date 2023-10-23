Polaris, OrionVM launch QLD-based cloud solution

Sydney-headquartered IaaS provider OrionVM has partnered with Polaris Data Centre to co-launch a Queensland-based cloud solution leveraging its Micro Point-of-Presence offering.

Polaris is Queensland's largest data centre that provides hosting facilities to medium and large enterprises, government and education organisations. 

The partnership marks Polaris’ entry into the cloud market to deliver an Australian sovereign solution from the data centre to the cloud technology stack via its ColoConnex Cloud brand.

The joint solution aims to help Queensland organisations deploy cloud workloads for enterprise cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing, object storage and security.

It is designed to accommodate businesses and workloads of all sizes, from single servers through to large high performance computing and AI deployments.

“We identified a key opportunity to create a leading cloud offering hosted within Queensland to allow business locally to leverage the flexibility, resiliency and agility of a cloud solution without needing to move workloads to NSW or Victoria,” Polaris' said chief commercial officer Peter Blunt said.

“OrionVM is a natural fit for our business and technology goals.”

The Polaris Data Centre facility has been securing Australian data since 2009, while OrionVM has delivered cloud solutions since 2011.

Their joint solution allows OrionVM's customers to expand their reach and deploy cloud infrastructure within Queensland, while Polaris's customers can leverage OrionVM's existing multi-region network of cloud deployments.

It provides Queensland businesses with the option to buy local, reducing latency for real-time applications.

“OrionVM is excited to partner with Polaris to deliver high-performance cloud solutions in Queensland," OrionVM's co-founder and CEO Sheng Yeo said.

"By leveraging Polaris's state-of-the-art facilities, OrionVM is able to help organisations leverage technology to drive innovation and growth."

