Poll: How will Microsoft brand the next perpetual release of Office?

By on
Poll: How will Microsoft brand the next perpetual release of Office?

Microsoft this week teased it would be releasing a new perpetual licence version of Office next year, but released no other details. 

The pricing, exact release state and official title for the next one-time Office purchase are all yet to be revealed. In the meantime, all we can do is speculate.

How do you think the next offline version of Office will be branded?

Cast your vote here, where your options are:

  • Microsoft Office 2021
  • Microsoft Office One
  • Microsoft Office 2019 Version II
  • Microsoft Office: The Last Word
  • Microsoft Office Origins: Resurgence

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
microsoft microsoft office perpetual licence software

Most Read Articles

DWS acquired by HCL Technologies

DWS acquired by HCL Technologies
HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal

HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal
Tangerine Telecom launches 1TB mobile broadband plan

Tangerine Telecom launches 1TB mobile broadband plan
In loving memory of Rob Kingma

In loving memory of Rob Kingma
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Poll

How will Microsoft brand the next perpetual release of Office?
Microsoft Office 2021
Microsoft Office One
Microsoft Office 2019 Version II
Microsoft Office: The Last Word
Microsoft Office Origins: Resurgence
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?