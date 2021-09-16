Poly tips hat to ANZ partners with 2021 awards

Communications product vendor Poly celebrated its top ANZ partners with a virtual 2021 partner awards ceremony this week.

The awards recognise exceptional channel partners who have achieved incredible success through leadership, innovation and resilience in the region, a statement from the company said.

Telstra and Dicker Data won the Australian services partner and distie of the year awards, respectively.

Other Australian companies that took home awards include Telrex for enterprise sales, One Diversified for A/V solutions, and Data#3 for hybrid solutions.

The two individual categories were also taken out by Aussies: Peace of Mind Tech’s Greig Hodgins and IComm’s Brett Dwyer.

Poly ANZ managing director Andy Hurt said it was difficult to pick the winners from an outstanding group of finalists.

"We’re delighted to honour these exceptional partners, who have weathered a very challenging year yet still delivered service excellence to customers. The standard of all the finalists was exceptionally high, with all entrants going above and beyond to meet the needs of our joint customers,” Hurt said.

“We’ve seen our resellers smash sales targets, excel at providing hybrid solutions, and overall offer amazing support to customers trying to navigate the 'new normal' of distributed working and difficult lockdowns.

"We congratulate all our winners and look forward to another productive year."

The 2021 winners are...

Reseller categories

Emerging Partner of the Year: PB Technologies

Enterprise Smasher: Telrex

AV Partner of the Year: One Diversified

Hybrid Solutions Partner: Data 3

Call Centre Partner: Optus

Services Partner of the Year: Telstra

NZ Partner of the Year: Spark NZ

AU Partner of the Year: Telstra

Distributor categories

Best in Class Marketing Campaign: Ingram Micro NZ

Most Valuable Player: Kate McElhinney, Dicker Data

Distributor of the Year - AU: Dicker Data

Distributor of the Year - NZ: Ingram Micro NZ

Individual categories

Technical salesperson of the year: Greig Hodgins, POMT

Salesperson of the year: Brett Dwyer, IComm