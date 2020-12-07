Poplin Data promotes Google talent to CEO

Sydney-based behavioural data specialist Poplin Data has promoted former Google executive Chloe Sasson to be its CEO and appointed a board of directors for the first time.

The company was co-founded by Mike Robins and Narbeh Yousefian in 2016, with Sasson joining the company in 2018. Yousefian was previously serving as CEO but will now take on the role of Director. Robins will continue as Poplin Data’s chief technical officer.

“I am thrilled with this appointment and excited to lead our amazing team as we continue our mission of helping product and data leaders deliver on the promise of growing businesses and enhancing customer experiences with intelligent data solutions” Sasson said.

The company is a Snowplow partner and is the UK-based data aggregation vendor’s only integrator in the country, but Poplin Data has also developed unique Snowplow services and applications. The company also specialises in AWS and Google Cloud implementations of the Snowplow platform.

Poplin Data counts Catch.com, Finder, Temple & Webster and Stan amongst its customers and said that demand for more personalised e-commerce and content services had seen it grow in 2020.

Co-founder, director and outgoing CEO Narbeh Yousefian said Sasson had “worked tirelessly” building foundations for the company’s growth. “We’re fortunate and excited to be led by Chloe who in a short period of time has become the soul of our company”.

Prior to Poplin Data, Sasson spent almost ten years at Google in various roles and since founded her own tech consultancy which she left shortly after joining Poplin.

Additionally Poplin Data has appointed Sidney Minassian and Amit Shah to its Board of Advisors.

Minassian has 20 years of experience in founding, leading and growing tech companies in Australia and the US and was a judge in this year’s CRN Impact Awards. His last company Contexti was acquired by Versent in 2019. Minassian is also founder of GrowthQ, a strategic advisory and coaching company.

Shah brings 15 years of experience advising SME’s and startups on best financial practices for successful growth. He is currently founder of The Startup Shop providing virtual CFO services, treasurer of StartupAus and holds multiple private and NFP board positions.

