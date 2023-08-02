Port Macquarie-based S5 Technology deploys Check Point Software suite to MidCoast Council

Port Macquarie-based S5 Technology, a CRN Impact Awards 2023 finalist, has been tapped to deploy Check Point Software’s Infinity cybersecurity architecture to MidCoast Council.

Check Point Infinity secures the council with a comprehensive security solution stack across its data centres, endpoints and remote locations and will support the organisation to simplify its complex infrastructure.

MidCoast Council’s IT network connects 80 sites, including district offices, citizen services centres and critical infrastructure plants, primarily using a private microwave radio network. Additional sites connect to the network via 4G or VPN.

“We needed a holistic, consistent security solution and selected Check Point partner, S5 Technology Group, to help us achieve our goals of achieving a single-pane-of-glass management and flexibility to support immediate and future deployments without disruption,” MidCoast Council’s coordinator for IT infrastructure Mike Nelson said.

IT services for the council are delivered from a primary data centre with a secondary data centre providing backup and disaster recovery capabilities.

The council has some 1100 users - including external contractors - supported by nine communications towers, 30 Vcentre Hosts, 250 virtual machines, 200 desktop PCs, 1,000 mobile devices and 600 Windows laptops.

Check Point Quantum Security Gateways were also deployed for the network edge in the main office and to secure segmented traffic at local sites; Check Point ThreatCloud AI for customer network security; and Check Point Quantum Lightspeed to secure data centres.

On the end user side, Check Point Harmony Endpoint was deployed to the council’s PCs and laptops, while Check Point Horizon Managed Prevention & Response (MDR) was deployed for 24x7x365 security infrastructure monitoring and threat intelligence.

"Check Point Infinity allows us to evolve our security without having to know all of our requirements ahead of time," Nelson said.

"We have immediately secured our critical infrastructure with the most advanced security humanly possible. At the same time, we can add and adapt our solutions to meet the needs we know are coming later."

“In conjunction with S5 Technology Group, we are delighted to have successfully deployed a cyber security future-fit architecture enabling MidCoast Council to transform its approach to securing its people, data and assets while moving away from legacy infrastructure while all along aligning with the Essential Eight and a Zero Trust approach," Check Point ANZ regional director Les Williamson said.