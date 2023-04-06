Power Quality Group named Vertiv PotY for 2022

Global critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider Vertiv has recognised its Australian channel partners for their contributions to the company’s IT and Mechanical & Electrical (M&E) businesses in 2022.

Power Quality Group was awarded the Vertiv Partner of the Year accolade for the second year running.

Natural Power Solutions topped Highest M&E Sales, also for the second year in a row. while Datacom was honoured for Highest IT Sales.

Fujitsu received Best in Class Solution Provider. and managed service provider Data#3 received Best in Class IT Management.

Meanwhile, CRN Australia Impact Awards finalist Kirra Services received Best in Class Government.

Other winners included Secure Bits, Lawrence & Hanson, Pacific SRA Solutions, UPS Solutions, technical champion George Kyprianou of Air Water Power, distribution sales champion Richard Reeve of Orion, and NK2IT.

In total, 13 recipients were selected and awarded the prestigious group of IT and M&E partners and individuals for their valued expertise and commitment to the local channel.

Vertiv said has expanded its IT awards categories to recognise five strategic IT alliance partners, acknowledging the company’s strengthening relationships in this space and maturing interdependence alongside its established M&E business.

Vertiv’s ANZ associate director for channels, Vai Le, emphasised the importance of reliable power, cooling, and racking with intelligent IT storage and networking in today’s digital world.

Le said the award winners had shown a clear understanding of this and had enabled data centers to reliably process, store, and enable access to data for better digital experiences.

Vertiv is committed to developing strong partnerships with its channel partners and providing them with the support they need to grow their businesses and provide customers with the best possible service. 

