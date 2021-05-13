Powernet, Red 29 and Bluechip Infotech score Sophos partner awards

Sophos has handed out honours to its top performing channel partners in Australia and New Zealand, honouring three top Australian partners.

The cybersecurity vendor awarded partner awards to partners that have had a fantastic year despite having to overcome significant obstacles in 2020.

Sophos named national integrator Powernet IT Solutions as its ANZ partner of the year for 2021. The company posted the win on LinkedIn, saying it was an exciting win.

Canberra-based Red 29 Pty Limited​ was named rising star of the year, while Bluechip Infotech secured distributor of the year honours.

“On behalf of Sophos, I wish to congratulate all of the winners of this year’s Partner Awards,” Sophos ANZ channel director Natasha Lambert said.

“This year’s winners have clearly established themselves as trusted security advisors, helping to secure organisations against these advanced threats.

“Sophos is proud to support and recognise this year’s winners that are leading the industry in delivering business-critical cybersecurity solutions, and we look forward to their continued success.”