Powertec expands into local manufacturing of networking hardware

Queensland-based telecommunications supplier Powertec Wireless Technology have expanded into Australian manufacturing and monitoring as it looks to capitalise on increased demand for wireless technology solutions.

The company is manufacturing a range of its offerings out of its Gold Coast facility and at a partner facility based in the Sunshine Coast, including trailers, skids, temporary towers, tripods and container towers.

Powertec says the products are designed as turnkey systems that integrate a power subsystem and electronics subsystem into the main piece of infrastructure.

The subsystems are designed in the Gold Coast, where the electronics subsystem can be configured to be set up as a Cellular 4G-5G repeater, remote internet and wi-fi system, GNSS repeater. The company said the power subsystem also generally constitutes a renewable energy system like solar.

“The systemisation of our communications platforms is key to assisting our clients to build flexible technology solutions,” Powertec chief technical officer Doug Pukallus said.

He added that the products can be converted from temporary to permanent installations, converted from trailer mount to ground mount, reconfigured in response to a network upgrade, or expansion of power system requirements.

“Our approach not only extends the lifespan of these assets but aids protection of our natural environment by providing a reuse and recycle path for a traditionally single-use asset class,” Pukallus said.

One of the locally manufactured offerings is Powertec's repeater trailer Coverage on Wheels, an immediately deployable mobile coverage system that provides 4G service, which comprises a mine-spec trailer platform with full solar power and electronics subsystem. The repeater aims to extend 4G coverage to an additional few hundred metres.

Coverage on Wheels is also GPS-tracked and remotely managed, allowing Powertec's team to receive live alerts and perform remote fault diagnoses.

Powertec is a provider of connectivity solutions to mobile network operators, private enterprise, government departments, defence and emergency services.

In addition to local manufacturing, the company also has original equipment and design manufacturers throughout Asia that are involved in larger telecommunications projects.

This expansion comes alongside the appointment of Powertec’s new inaugural advisory board member, Scott Smith. He will be involved in the advisory board’s strategic business guidance to assist Powertec in reaching their goal of $100 million in turnover by 2026.

Scott Smith co-founded Brisbane-based managed services provider Comlinx, which was acquired by telco Over The Wire in 2018. He was later named Over The Wire's CEO in 2020, before departing in late 2021. Over The Wire has since been acquired by fellow telco Aussie Broadband.