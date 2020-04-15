Powertec unveils new 4G outdoor fixed wireless device

Communications distributor Powertec Telecommunications has launched a range of outdoor fixed wireless devices.

Dubbed “Cellferno”, the devices are a range of outdoor 4G customer premises equipment (CPE) that deliver mobile internet for commercial, IoT and residential applications.

The Queensland-based distributor said a fixed wireless solution aimed to compete with the NBN or provide connectivity to places with inadequate broadband connections.

The device is powered by a single ethernet cable and can be connected directly to a PC, network switch or a WIFI access point.

Powertec general manager Samantha Clifton said in this current climate of wireless dependency due to the COVID-19 crisis, Cellferno delivers “the ultimate high-speed internet connectivity solution”, especially where cable-based internet is not available.

“Cellferno can provide users with super-fast internet speeds and connectivity, with the single box design containing multiple antennas and a built-in modem to capture the best possible signal outdoors,” Clifton added.

“The device continues to impress with its simple and easy installation, putting the customer in command by simply allowing them to use the sim card provider and mobile data plan of their choice.”

The devices come in two different models, M600 featuring Cat6 2x2 MIMO technology, capable of speeds up to 300Mbps and M1200 Cat12 4x2 MIMO technology, capable of speeds up to 600Mbps.