Powertec Wireless adds Wi-Fi vendor Alta Labs

Wi-Fi and networking equipment vendor Alta Labs has appointed Powertec Wireless Technology as its new distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Alta Labs specialises in wireless network access points that feature software secured by a multi-password authentication feature to separate traffic, as well as streamlined connectivity management.

As part of the distribution agreement, Powertec will help Alta Labs establish a sales, service and support presence in the ANZ market.

"We are thrilled to expand our wireless networking portfolio with Alta Labs,” Powertec distribution manager Brenton Roy said.

“The market demands unique, high-performance products, and Alta Labs' current access point range is just the beginning.”

Included in the range is Alta Labs’ new AP6 and AP6-Pro cloud-managed Wi-Fi 6 access points, which are designed to meet the needs of enterprise, business and residential users.

They are expected to ship locally in Q3 2023.

Alta Labs chief technology officer Jeff Hansen said, "We have been anticipating the perfect opportunity to revolutionise the wi-fi and network switching space in the APAC region.”

“Now, with Powertec's partnership, we are bringing to market a high-availability global platform equipped with features and technology never seen before."