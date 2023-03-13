Precise Business Solutions takes out top Epicor award

Precise Business Solutions takes out top Epicor award
Kim and Mark Batina, Precise Business Solutions

Enterprise resource planning software vendor Epicor has recognised Perth's Precise Business Solutions (PBS) as its International Partner of the Year.

A spokesperson for Epicor said PBS was recognised for its focus on delivering for customers in the cloud, and executing strong and sustainable performance.

PBS is a certified Epicor partner, and implements the vendor's technology and solutions for customers in industries such as manufacturing and aged care.

The company also provides ongoing support, customisations, and consulting to maximise ERP systems.

Owned by couple Kim and Mark Batina, PBS has been involved in the ERP market for several years, and have expanded the company's business to outside Australia with offices in the UK and the Netherlands.

PBS counts Crown Media Holdings, Klinger Australia, Lester Buildings, Brightwater, Juniper, Steel Blue and other enterprises as customers.

Apart from Precise, Epicor partners with BISCit, which in 2017 won the ERP software vendor's Business Transformation Award.

Softlabs ANZ in Sydney and Greenmore Enterprises in Pakenham are also authorised Epicor resellers.

