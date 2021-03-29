PricewaterhouseCoopers to open IT security, cloud office in Adelaide

Big four accounting firm and global systems integrator PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has announced it would launch a new onshore delivery centre in Adelaide.

The centre, which is set to open in July 2021, will provide cybersecurity, cloud and financial audit services.

The company aims to create some 300 new jobs within 18 months by giving local university students the opportunity to ‘work while they study’ in a field directly related to future employment.

“Our plan to open a new onshore delivery centre in Adelaide demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in Australia and Australian skills,” PwC Australia chief executive Tom Seymour said.

“University students in Adelaide can gain a real edge by taking this opportunity while they pursue their studies. Skilled workers from around Australia will also have the chance to join a dynamic team at the centre and experience the innovation that PwC and the vibrant city of Adelaide have to offer.”

Seymour added that in addition to the investment in demand for skills in cybersecurity, cloud and assurance services, the centre also increases PwC’s capacity onshore to address data sovereignty and security concerns.

“The initial focus of the centre is on cyber, cloud and financial audit services and this is a reflection of the high market need due to the skills shortage exacerbated by border closures,” Seymour added.

“We expect to see significant growth over the first three to five years of the centre with a blend of experienced technical and managerial staff as well as a strong pipeline of junior staff with relevant technical qualifications.”

PwC Australia’s managing partner of its Adelaide office, Jamie Briggs, said the South Australian Government has a strong focus on cybersecurity as an area of economic growth as part of its plan to become “the new destination for innovation”.

“This is an opportunity for undergraduates to progress to graduates within the centre and over time move into the traditional workforce. They can work and learn at the same time and once they complete their course will have acquired in-demand skills which will make them very employable and help advance their careers, whether that’s at PwC Australia or elsewhere,” Briggs said.

“Adelaide is also an attractive market for an onshore delivery workforce with benefits including time zone and proximity given the region is a short flight from most of Australia’s major cities. Investing in Adelaide and using it as a hub to fly in other resources from across the country is a great way to create a new centre for skills in cyber, cloud and assurance expertise in Australia.”