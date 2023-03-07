Primary Health Tasmania takes tech transformation leap

Not-for-profit health organisation Primary Health Tasmania has selected Appian and technology solutions partner Roboyo to revitalise its health service commissioning.

The modernisation project has shifted the health care organisation from manual processing systems to Appian-based unified process automation.

Primary Health Tasmania is one of 31 similar organisations that sit under the Australian government’s Primary Health Networks Program.

The remit for these organisations is to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of primary health services for patients, especially the vulnerable and those at risk of poor health outcomes.

“In transitioning Primary Health Tasmania to Appian, we were able to provide the organisation’s program management, commissioning and procurement teams with organisation-wide digital dashboard analysis and reporting across our project proposal and procurement processes,” said Roboyo head of delivery Manish Tripathy.

Under the technology alliance, Primary Health Tasmania identified Business Process Management (BPM), automation, and data integration as the core technologies needed to upgrade its teams.

Prior to working with Appian and Roboyo Primary Health Tasmania used manual Word documents and email-based processes for procurement activities.

The organisation said the manual processes were cumbersome, time consuming, and duplicated work.

“While we were managing operations and governance well, it was being done manually. We knew the next step was to link up our strategy, tactical and operational activities through the right technology platform so we could fully harness the knowledge and know-how of our people,” said Primary Health Tasmania's general manager for business and finance, Scott McKay.

Appian delivered unified workflow, RPA, AI, process mining, and a unique data fabric on an enterprise-grade low-code platform.

“Appian is helping give us visibility across our entire organisation,” added McKay.

“It helps us answer questions like, are the health services we are so busy managing through the procurement process on a path to making a difference in terms of the long-term health outcomes of the Tasmanian community?”