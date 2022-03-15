PrimeQ founder Andrew McAdams launches new Adelaide-based Salesforce, Oracle partner The Big Middle

PrimeQ founder Andrew McAdams launches new Adelaide-based Salesforce, Oracle partner The Big Middle
Andrew McAdams, the co-founder of the now Accenture-owned Oracle channel partner PrimeQ, has launched a new venture called The Big Middle.

Based in Adelaide, The Big Middle is a SaaS cloud solutions provider focusing on mid-market customers with revenue between $100 million to $1 billion. Its main vendor partners are Salesforce, Oracle and digital adoption platform specialist WalkMe.

The launch comes four years after McAdams sold PrimeQ to Accenture in 2018 for some $30 million. At the time, Accenture said the acquisition would make it the biggest Oracle cloud systems integrator in Australia.

McAdams leads The Big Middle as chief executive, while co-founder Greg Taylor takes the role of chief operating officer.

“Australia’s mid-market business community has been let down by the major technology providers who have shifted their focus to larger corporations while acquiring many of the smaller resellers,” McAdams said.

“They’ve left an enormous gap in the market and we intend to fill it.”

The company also completed a capital raise ahead of the launch, appointed Arinco co-founder Geoff Rohrsheim to its board, and secured an office in Adelaide CBD. The Big Middle is also on the hunt for some 150 software consultants across Australia and New Zealand.

McAdams said The Big Middle aims to reach the mid-market through industry-specific products delivered remotely and supported by long-term relationships through an annuity-style business model.

“The mid-market is resilient and Covid-19 has irrevocably changed the business landscape. Online customer experience is now paramount and weaknesses in supply chains have been exposed, yet too many organisations can’t unlock enough of their data to better understand and address these opportunities and challenges,” McAdams said.

“This is all taking place in an environment of remote workforces and changing employee expectations that require faster and more efficient models of remote delivery.”

McAdams added The Big Middle is entering the market at a time when cloud solutions are proven, demand for them is increasing and they demonstrate significant cost savings for medium to large corporations.

“The Big Middle will change the way digital technology is delivered to Australia’s mid-market community. We also have the benefit of designing our workforce around Covid, rather than adapting to it,” he said.

“Too often, employees in big consulting firms feel stuck and like a number. We bring a different approach, knowing that great organisations are those with a strong culture, where everyone is valued and has an opportunity to flourish.”

