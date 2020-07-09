Print Audit Australasia relaunches as MPS Cloud Software, signs 3manager

Print Audit Australasia, a provider of device and print management solutions, has relaunched as a distributor called MPS Cloud Software.

The relaunched company has also signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Denmark-based managed print services vendor 3manager.

The company operated as the ANZ operations of print management vendor Print Audit for 12 years until earlier this year before relaunching as MPS.

MPS Cloud managing director Barry Mortimer told CRN that the relationship with Print Audit ended following the vendor being acquired by US-based ECI Software Solutions in 2018.

“We weren’t agreeing with [ECI’s] plans for the Print Audit product going forward and so we decided to look elsewhere,” Mortimer said.

“We looked around and there’s probably six products in the print management space and by far the best one was 3manager.”

Mortimer added that its experience distributing Print Audit for 12 years gave the company a good understanding of what the dealer community have been asking for to keep pace with business requirements. He said 3manager’s intuitive user interface and reporting capabilities for consumables, billing and sales.

3manager chief executive Hendrik Lundsholm said partnering with MPS was an easy decision.

“The group's long experience in this space and great reputation for outstanding service and support give us a high level of confidence. 3manager commenced operation providing Print Auditing solutions across Europe, which is still a hallmark of the product, but quickly moved into device management analytics,” Lundsolm said.

“This means that with MPS Cloud’s long experience with auditing and analytics we now have a strong synergy together. Already in a very short time we have now developed some unique features based upon the Australian requirements.”