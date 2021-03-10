Print reseller B2B Technologies hires Fuji Xerox veteran Jeffrey Slater to lead advertising vertical

Melbourne-based print reseller B2B Technologies has hired long-time Fuji Xerox advertising and media specialist Jeffrey Slater to lead its push into advertising and design markets.

Slater, who departed the print vendor last year after a 33 year stint, assumed the role of Specialist Technology Consultant to the Advertising, Media and Communications Industry Sector.

B2B Technologies director Sam Belleli said Slater’s hiring comes as advertising and design agencies start returning to their offices from remote work environments.

“We’re thrilled that Jeffrey has joined our team, bringing 35 years of innovative supply experience to expand our focus on professional Colour Production Digital Print Solutions,” Belleli said.

“[The return to the office] and with the phasing out of Xerox-badged equipment in Australia provides a unique opportunity for Jeffrey to help us provide specialised services and Colour Production Digital Print offerings to this critical market segment. It adds huge value to both the client and the manufacturer of advanced technologies.”

Slater had been working at Fuji Xerox as an advertising and media specialist since 1986, holding a number of sales and management roles within the vertical before departing the company in June 2020.

“I had the greatest job in our industry, looking after a vertical market I had personally created over 24 years, interacting with some of the most creative individuals I had ever come to know. I appreciated their art and helped transition it to paper with the highest level of quality,” Slater said.

“With the many changes in our industry it was time for me to make a move to global industry leaders that have emerged in this dynamic and creative marketplace. These are quality and innovative leaders. Customers are looking for more advanced equipment, more versatile facilities and superior reliability.”

Slater added that B2B Technologies was the perfect fit for him and that it was a happy coincidence that the company was expanding “so rapidly”. “It was the perfect fit, offering the opportunity to reset my future with a collection of creative technologies that are directly suited to the Creative Agency space,” he said.