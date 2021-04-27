Print reseller B2B Technologies rolls out Kyocera MFDs to Arrow Transport

Logistics and transport services company Arrow Transport has tapped Melbourne-based B2B Technologies to roll out a managed printing service with Kyocera technology.

B2B Technologies replaced Arrow’s legacy printing service based on Fuji Xerox and Canon to address issues with speeds, hardware jamming and inconsistent user interfaces.

Arrow also sought a more personalised approach instead of dealing with multiple suppliers, especially as the company looks to grow.

“We needed reliable, durable and fast machines that could handle our usage, and scanning. This specifically was problematic and not always reliable, especially when operating at a slow speed,” Arrow Transport’s office manager told B2B Technologies.

“We needed a supplier who was willing to provide hands-on, personalised customer service that continued after signing the contract, and the installation of the devices.”

B2B Technologies rolled out Kyocera multifunction devices TASKalfa 3253ci and TASKalfa 356ci, both of which handle print, copy, scan and fax capabilities.

The new printers provided Arrow improved processing speeds and simplified functions through a common interface across larger devices and desktop machines. The printers were also suitable for Arrow’s depot, which required being able to withstand the comparatively rougher environment and also provide higher volume print zones.

The service also includes automated consumable ordering to help reduce costs, as well as the comparatively lower maintenance requirements.

“The change in provider allowed us the flexibility to make changes as we needed, which has resulted in a reduction in cost and simplified contracts that allowed for a complete managed service facility,” Arrow’s office manager added.

“B2B Technologies showed an understanding of previous obligations across a range of facilities, and we now have a simplified and more structured facility in place that works for us. We felt we were partnering with a business that has the same philosophy as we do ‘Yes, we're big enough to get the job done, but small enough to care’.”