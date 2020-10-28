Printing distie Dynamic Supplies expands into tech

Dynamic Group, the parent company of Brisbane-based printing and consumer electronics distributor Dynamic Supplies, has launched a new technology distributor.

Called Dynamic Supplies Technology (DS Tech), the distributor already boasts 42 vendor partners in new categories including computing, networking, gaming, home automation, business and lifestyle accessories.

Leading the new business is Brother International veteran Dean Kendall, who joined the group as DS Tech’s general manager earlier this year.

“The DS Tech team are thrilled to be partnering with a vast range of brands, across multiple categories, in conjunction with a new website, but overall to be adding value to our trusted independent resellers,” Kendall said.

To accommodate the expansion, Dynamic also announced the construction of a new 30,000 square metre distribution centre in the Brisbane suburb of Wacol, which is due for completion in early 2022.

Dynamic Group managing director Alex Piccinini said, “For over 26 years the Dynamic Group has proudly supported the needs of the independent technology reseller sector.

“Today I am thrilled to confirm our further deep commitment to supporting our valued reseller and vendor partners with the significant expansion of our storage and distribution capabilities.”

Dynamic Supplies general manager Margaret De Francesco said, “Dynamic Supplies has a long standing history of success in delivering recognised valued-added distribution services in print supplies and hardware.

“We are excited to be entering this new phase and working alongside DS Tech to add some of the world’s leading technology brands to our oering. A new avenue for a trusted partner, our goal being to assist our resellers in adapting to this rapidly changing market.

“All backed by the Dynamic Difference – first class logistics, knowledgeable support and exceptional account management from a longstanding industry experienced team.”

Dynamic Supplies is a major distributor of print hardware, consumables, consumer electronics and office furniture. Some of its vendors include HP, Canon, Epson, Brother, Samsung and Kyocera.

Apart from DS Tech, its sibling companies include IT and audio distributor XIT Distribution, printing consumable distributor Toner Warehouse and managed printing provider PrintSolv.