Printing distie PrintSolv adds ECI Software's print solution

ERP vendor ECI Solutions has appointed Sydney-based PrintSolv as its newest distributor of its Print Audit user management product range in Australia and New Zealand.

Print Audit provides device and print management solutions, including tools for managed print services (MPS), device data collection and document management for both dealers and users. ECI acquired the company in 2018.

The deal expands PrintSolv’s existing relationship with ECI, as the distie already carries FMAudit, an office technology product for device management.

ECI regional sales manager for field services APAC Deage Kalsbeek said, "PrintSolv has been an ECI partner for many years providing outstanding support and service for ECI's FMAudit Device Management solution.”

“PrintSolv was the natural choice to ensure that our Print Audit customers have the unparalleled support ECI is known for," Kalsbeek added.

PrintSolv general manager Andrew Tsiorvas said, "It's with great excitement and commitment that we take over the distribution of Print Audit in the region. I give you my commitment that we will maintain a high standard of support now and well into the future.”

“We have been supplying the FMAudit product for over a decade and we understand the support levels required to allow the channel to maximise the value of Print Audit on a continued basis."