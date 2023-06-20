ProHance expands to ANZ with Sydney’s Open Orbit

Indian operations management solutions provider ProHance have partnered with Sydney-based SaaS provider Open Orbit as it enters the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

ProHance aims to expand its global footprint with the partnership, offering its operations management and productivity platform to ANZ customers through the Sydney partner.

Its platform aims to help enterprises optimise their back-office, chat, and email servicing operations, using visibility capabilities to inform decision-making.

"ProHance has a strong track record of success in markets across Asia and North America,” chief executive Ankur Dhingra said.

“I look forward to replicating the client success from other markets for organisations in the Oceania region.”

According to ProHance, Open Orbit has a strong presence in the local Australian market and focuses on leveraging technology to augment human judgment, which aligns with ProHance’s strategy.

Open Orbit director and founder Niranjan Deodhar said "with this alliance, we bring to Australian and New Zealand clients a capability that is proven in other markets and is fast to deploy and create value.”

“The market is ripe for productivity solutions that can be brought into play swiftly and provide returns on investment across multiple fronts – cost, risk, and revenue,” Deodhar said.

“In addition, with Open Orbit as the in-market partner for ProHance, clients can benefit from our deep expertise in design and optimisation of effective and efficient operations,” Deodhar added.