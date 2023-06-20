ProHance expands to ANZ with Sydney’s Open Orbit

By on
ProHance expands to ANZ with Sydney&#8217;s Open Orbit

Indian operations management solutions provider ProHance have partnered with Sydney-based SaaS provider Open Orbit as it enters the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

ProHance aims to expand its global footprint with the partnership, offering its operations management and productivity platform to ANZ customers through the Sydney partner.

Its platform aims to help enterprises optimise their back-office, chat, and email servicing operations, using visibility capabilities to inform decision-making.

"ProHance has a strong track record of success in markets across Asia and North America,” chief executive Ankur Dhingra said.

“I look forward to replicating the client success from other markets for organisations in the Oceania region.” 

According to ProHance, Open Orbit has a strong presence in the local Australian market and focuses on leveraging technology to augment human judgment, which aligns with ProHance’s strategy.

Open Orbit director and founder Niranjan Deodhar said "with this alliance, we bring to Australian and New Zealand clients a capability that is proven in other markets and is fast to deploy and create value.”

“The market is ripe for productivity solutions that can be brought into play swiftly and provide returns on investment across multiple fronts – cost, risk, and revenue,” Deodhar said.

“In addition, with Open Orbit as the in-market partner for ProHance, clients can benefit from our deep expertise in design and optimisation of effective and efficient operations,” Deodhar added.  

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ankur dhingra niranjan deodhar open orbit prohance software

Partner Content

Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data

Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data
Construction of NEXTDC&#8217;s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete

Construction of NEXTDC’s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete
Thales to acquire Tesserent for $176m

Thales to acquire Tesserent for $176m
AWS launches cyber insurance program

AWS launches cyber insurance program

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?