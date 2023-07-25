Pronto Software launches IBM Watson-based data integration

Australian enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendor Pronto Software has launched a new data integration suite with IBM.

Called Pronto Xi BI Unlimited with IBM Cognos Analytics with Watson, the collaboration aims to deliver advanced analytics and comprehensive insights for Pronto’s customers.

Pronto said the suite would provide customers a comprehensive view of their entire operations with unlimited data access to report and analyse all their critical business data together.

Some of the data covered include those from Pronto Xi ERP, external financial systems, sales tools, online websites, weather and weather forecast, foot traffic trends, PLC controllers and IoT.

"We are delighted to strengthen our longstanding relationship with IBM through this innovative collaboration," Pronto Software managing director Chad Gates said.

"As the space of BI and AI continues to evolve, working closely with IBM allows us to deliver the right tools to our customers and facilitate their growth and maturity in using AI for data-driven decision-making.”

Pronto customers also gain access to deeper insights leveraging IBM Cognos Analytics’ AI technology.

“Most organisations today understand the value of making decisions based on data insights, but successful ones will focus on whether these insights are framed, created and analysed effectively with accuracy based on data they can trust," IBM Australia managing director Nicholas Flood said.

“We are proud to expand the long-standing partnership with one of Australia’s most innovative companies Pronto Software, and together bring AI-powered automation and insights to enable Australian organisations to unlock the full potential of their data.”