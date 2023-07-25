Pronto Software launches IBM Watson-based data integration

By on
Pronto Software launches IBM Watson-based data integration
Chad Gates (Pronto Software)

Australian enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendor Pronto Software has launched a new data integration suite with IBM.

Called Pronto Xi BI Unlimited with IBM Cognos Analytics with Watson, the collaboration aims to deliver advanced analytics and comprehensive insights for Pronto’s customers.

Pronto said the suite would provide customers a comprehensive view of their entire operations with unlimited data access to report and analyse all their critical business data together.

Some of the data covered include those from Pronto Xi ERP, external financial systems, sales tools, online websites, weather and weather forecast, foot traffic trends, PLC controllers and IoT.

"We are delighted to strengthen our longstanding relationship with IBM through this innovative collaboration," Pronto Software managing director Chad Gates said.

"As the space of BI and AI continues to evolve, working closely with IBM allows us to deliver the right tools to our customers and facilitate their growth and maturity in using AI for data-driven decision-making.”

Pronto customers also gain access to deeper insights leveraging IBM Cognos Analytics’ AI technology.

“Most organisations today understand the value of making decisions based on data insights, but successful ones will focus on whether these insights are framed, created and analysed effectively with accuracy based on data they can trust," IBM Australia managing director Nicholas Flood said.

“We are proud to expand the long-standing partnership with one of Australia’s most innovative companies Pronto Software, and together bring AI-powered automation and insights to enable Australian organisations to unlock the full potential of their data.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
chad gates ibm nicholas flood pronto software software

Partner Content

Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

SAP unveils new sovereign cloud capabilities, creating 70 jobs

SAP unveils new sovereign cloud capabilities, creating 70 jobs
The biggest security news from Microsoft Inspire 2023

The biggest security news from Microsoft Inspire 2023
Microsoft to offer free security products after criticism

Microsoft to offer free security products after criticism
6pillars.ai names Paul Tompkins as CGO

6pillars.ai names Paul Tompkins as CGO

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?