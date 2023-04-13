Proofpoint and Varonis open Australian data centres

Two information security vendors, Proofpoint and Varonis, have announced that they are opening data centers in Australia.

Cyber security vendor Proofpoint said holding data locally makes it subject to Australian Privacy Principles and that the investment means its customers in the country are better equipped to comply with data sovereignty regulations.

The local data centres will support Proofpoint's email protection, cloud app security broker (CASB) and insider threat management solutions.

A spokesperson for Proofpoint said it is co-locating in top tier data centres, but declined to name to facility operator for security reasons.

"We are co-locating in a number of tier 1 secure data centres in Australia to support our customers and provide them with an option of storing their data in Australia," the spokesperson said.

"These are new investments within the region – we launched in Australia 8 years ago and as a private company, our operating discipline remains unchanged from our eight years as a public company, with our guiding principle being to invest to deliver world class technology and customer service while driving profitable growth," the spokesperson added.

Like Proofpoint, Varonis said its facility will help customers demonstrate compliance with national data sovereignty rules, as well as enable them to leverage the vendor's visibility, automation and support.

Varonis' vice president of Asia Pacific, Scott Leach, told CRN Australia that its software-as-a-service infrastructure operates within Microsoft's Azure facility in Sydney.

"After doubling our team in the past year, Varonis is proud to announce we are positioned for further growth with our new data centre in Australia, which opens the door for organisations interested in adopting Varonis' SaaS offering," Leach said.

"Privacy-minded companies can be assured data is kept locally while they benefit from everything our SaaS platform brings to the table – from classifying critical data and slashing exposure, to putting a stop to threats such as ransomware and insider attacks – automatically and with minimal effort," he added.

Last year, Varonis appointed Joshua Goodman as the data security and analytics vendor's regional sales manager, and Zane Lockley as its Australia New Zealand channel director.

Both Goodman and Lockley were hired from Proofpoint.