Proofpoint honours top Australian partners

US cybersecurity vendor Proofpoint has honoured its top Australian partners at the company's annual partner summit, held as part of its inaugural Break the Attack Chain Roadshow in Sydney today.

The event comes after Proofpoint launched its new Element Partner Program in February, which aims to simplify entry requirements for partners.

The company recognised six partners for their sales efforts based on Proofpoint's CRM data.

Melbourne-headquartered Tesserent Cyber Services took home the Partner Sourced Revenue award for securing two significant deals - one in the airline industry and another that is Proofpoint's largest security awareness training customer in its Australian history.

Perth-based ICT solutions provider Lumen IT nabbed the Most New Logos award for extending Proofpoint's client base.

The Highest NARR Managed Partner award was handed to the Brisbane office of Intalock Technologies, while NTT Australia picked up the Highest NARR GSI award.

Proofpoint also recognised two partners based on qualitative criteria.

Melbourne-headquartered CyberCX was honoured with the Rising Star award for driving significant customer demand and growing revenue by threefold in the 2022 financial year.

Meanwhile, Sydney ICT consultancy The Missing Link was named Most Valuable Partner, having placed second in every award category.

"This is our inaugural roadshow for partners and it's the first time we're getting such a big cohort of our partners together, so it's very unique for us, but it's also exciting," Proofpoint ANZ channel manager Mark Kensley told CRN.

"Partner awards in the past have been pretty small and isolated to the winners. This time, we're inviting the winners plus the rest of our partner ecosystem, and that's great."

"We introduced a partner program in the beginning of the year called Element, so...it's important that partners feel like there's something for them to strive for and achieve."

Proofpoint to showcase AI innovations

VP of Proofpoint AI/ML labs Dan Rapp said the company was excited to share its latest product enhancements at the Break the Attack Chain Roadshow, which takes place in Sydney today and in Melbourne on 2 November.

"I'm excited to be here as part of the Break the Attack Chain Roadshow and the partner awards as well," Rapp told CRN Australia.

"We're doing a lot of interesting work, leveraging AI in the cybersecurity information protection, information compliance space, and excited to share some of what we're doing both with our partners and a little bit more broader with the Break the Attack Chain Roadshow."

Rapp said the event will showcase the latest AI innovations to Proofpoint's solutions, including to its Aegis Threat Protection Platform and Sigma Information Protection Platform.

"We're seeing some significant advances in the [AI] field, with the advent of large language models and the capabilities they have to allow us to understand [and] reason about content, in addition to the other signals that are significant for detections, whether that's security risk or compliance risk or information protection," he said.

"Something that is this good at human interactions is really foundationally important for us in the sector, because that is at the core of what we do, is understanding what the intent and what the impact of that intent is for our customers."

"We're excited to come out and talk a little bit about some of the AI innovations that we have going on here at Proofpoint."