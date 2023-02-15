Proofpoint launches Element Partner Program

Entry requirements will be lower for Australian than US or UK Proofpoint channel partners under the security vendor’s new partner program released today.

“In Australia there are different sizes of customers. So we want to make sure that we've right-sized the requirements to be in different programs…The market’s a bit different from America, and the UK,” Proofpoint CEO Ashan Willy told CRN Australia.

Willy said the new Proofpoint Element Partner Program would replace its previous silver, gold and platinum model with a two tier system to “simplify the process overall for partners.”

Partners will have to maintain minimum requirements to be in its ‘core tier,’ which comes with “deal registrations, sales certifications, technical training, and rewards,” Proofpoint said.

Those who meet revenue goals, investment in sales, technical training and active promotion of Proofpoint solutions to be in the ‘elite tier’ would “receive significant deal registration discounts, a dedicated channel account manager, priority in available marketing and fund allocation.”

Proofpoint ANZ area vice president Crispin Kerr said that “far too many partner programs are bogged down by unnecessary complexity, and that’s why we’re excited to bring a simplified, modern, and clear-to-understand program that adds true partner value.”

Willy said that the main goal of the revitalised program was to ensure “as our portfolio grows we make sure that our partners grow along with it and that they can be successful with a much broader portfolio than we had seven years ago.”

New specialisations were also released last year to support partners with Proofpoint’s expanded portfolio; with more on the way, according to Willy.

Acquiring security startup Illusive in December last had “put us in the identity market,” he said "and you'll see us soon put that as part of the specialisation program.”

In May last year Proofpoint launched its security awareness training specialisation and information protection specialisation.

The latter focused on areas such as CASB, Endpoint DLP and insider threat management.

Proofpoint’s channel partners in Australia include companies like ASX-listed managed security services provider (MSSP) Tesserent and Sydney-based managed security services provider MSSP The Missing Link.