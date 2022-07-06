Publicis Sapient scores with agribusiness firm Elders in Dynamics 365 upgrade

Australian agribusiness firm Elders has tapped Publicis Sapient for customer experience design and technology strategy services as part of its upgrade to Dynamics 365.



Elders signed a five-year agreement to replace its legacy IBM’s AS/400 and SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with Microsoft Dynamics 365, with the aim of improving customer experience, profitability, security and meeting sustainability goals.

The digital consultancy firm will also support the provider of livestock, real estate, insurance, advisory and other products and services to the farming sector by expanding its staff’s access to Power BI to improve analytics capabilities, implementing Microsoft’s E3 and E5 cybersecurity capabilities and leveraging Microsoft Azure to improve the integration of new business acquisitions and support sustainability goals.

Elders’ chief information officer Viv Da Ros said the SaaS solution would improve the Adelaide-headquartered company’s technology strategy and customer experience offerings.

“The selection of Microsoft Dynamics 365 is the result of in-depth strategy development to ensure we took a customer lens to capturing requirements for our new systems.”

“Dynamics 365 was selected due to its ability to help us revolutionise our customer experience and embed analytics into core processes to help us make quicker, better-informed decisions through data,” Ros said.

Elders chief executive officer Mark Allison said the end-to-end solution would improve Elders’ first contact to service provisions, billings, payments and capacity to offer more personalised products and services based on customers’ individual needs.

“The goal is to use technology to better serve our clients, support Australian farmers and our rural partners to work smarter and easier and make sure Elders is ready to seize the opportunities of further change. It represents a significant investment and will be a vital enabler of change across our organisation.”

“Australia is in a quantum change period for technology infrastructure. With innovations transforming the broader agriculture sector, we also need to ensure that our own systems provide us with a platform for future growth.”

Allison also said the upgrade was necessary to meet the company’s ESG targets.

“Our move to the cloud, and partnership with Microsoft, which has a strong demonstrated sustainability commitment, will also help Elders achieve our goal of halving Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.”