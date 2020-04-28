Pulse Data Centre signs Fuji Xerox Business Centre

Fuji Xerox Business Centre’s operations in Toowoomba, Queensland has signed with local data centre provider Pulse Data Centres.

The managed print services provider aims to expand its growth within the Toowoomba area and accommodate a range of corporate and government customers from the local, state and national level.

Fuji Xerox also desired access to global cloud giants through Pulse DC’s facilities.

Pulse DC general manager John Henderson said signing Fuji Xerox demonstrated the centre’s ability to service leading digital businesses.

“Fuji Xerox BC is showing rapid growth, requiring safe and secure solutions for data storage,” Henderson said.

“Pulse is delighted to help the business with such a critical activity, reflecting the data centre’s position as a leading regional provider of highly resilient, Tier III Uptime capacity offering scalability, security and sustainability for clients.”

Fuji Xerox BC Toowoomba general manager Len Townsing said Pulse’s offerings like an AI-backed labour automation gateway service and a multichannel communications and data extraction gateway made it the ideal provider for Fuji Xerox’s needs.

“This new gateway has allowed us to bring data extraction and data entry automation to all sizes of businesses without the need for expensive on-premise solutions,” Townsing said.

“This approach now makes previously cost-prohibitive corporate automation solutions accessible to SMEs. For example, a common accounts payable data extraction and data entry process can now be accessed for a third of the traditional cost of an on-premise solution.”

Towsing also cited the ability to automate some functions like debtor collections via an SMS, email or print notification.

“With the extension of our AI service offerings, we needed a secure facility with high availability uptime, local presence and most importantly a partner in growth and that is exactly what Pulse delivers,” he added.

”Moving our data services to Pulse comes at a perfect time for our business, as we have taken the opportunity to completely refresh our hardware. We are also strong supporters of local business and partnering with Pulse made sense by keeping our skills and money local, in our own Darling Downs’ version of Silicon Valley.”