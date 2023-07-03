Pulse DC attains DISP membership

Toowoomba, Queensland-based data centre Pulse DC has announced that it has been granted Defence Industry Security Program (DISP) membership.

Managed by the Defence Industry Security Office (DISO), the DISP membership helps Australian businesses to understand and meet their security obligations when engaging in Defence projects, contracts and tenders.

DISP protects the Australian Defence Industry supply chain by assessing a business’s processes, procedures, information technology and cyber, physical and personnel security.

Pulse DC’s general manager, John Henderson, said the membership will enhance Pulse DC’s ability to support Defence organisations.

“As an Australian owned business and now DISP member, this is a significant milestone for our continued growth of capability, and it provides our customers with an elevated assurance, knowing that our security practices meet Defence standards.”

“With continued worldwide threats to data, the team at Pulse are proud to offer this level of confidence,” Henderson added.

Features of the DISP membership include access to Defence security services, ability for companies to sponsor their own security clearances, greater access to international contracts, security training and materials and advice and analysis on the latest security trends.