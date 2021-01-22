Pure Security partners with Aussie compliance software vendor 6clicks to boost cyber risk protection

Cybersecurity company Pure Security has allied with 6clicks to work with Australian organisations who need cyber risk and compliance management.

Pure Security is part of ASX-listed cybersecurity firm Tesserent and provides cybersecurity products, including technical assurance, managed services and governance, risk and compliance consulting.

Under the agreement, Pure Security has implemented the 6clicks risk and compliance operating system for its internal use. This will assist with integration of recent acquisitions and to help manage the rapid growth in cybersecurity compliance assessments (GRC) and consulting engagements.

The partnership will also allow customers to benchmark their organisations against best practice process improvements and response to risks, said Kurt Hansen, Co-CEO at Pure Security.

“We are leading by example through our adoption of 6clicks, not just in Pure Security, but across the Tesserent group - identifying, rating, and benchmarking our own internal processes and governance, with a view to continuous improvement,” he said, “Our inside knowledge of the 6clicks tools positions us the partner of choice.”

Hansen noted the partnership will allow Pure Security customers to conduct information security third-party assessments on their vendors and suppliers and conduct internal independent reviews within the 6clicks system.

“Customers will also have the ability to access and review their risks, compliance obligations and results directly within the system and can utilise the Trust Portal to market to their industry peers and clients their compliance status,” he said.