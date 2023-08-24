Pure Storage brings Pure Cloud Block Store to Azure VMware Solution

Pure Storage brings Pure Cloud Block Store to Azure VMware Solution

Pure Storage and Microsoft have announced an expanded multi-year strategic product and go-to-market partnership to bring Pure’s storage tech to Azure.

The collaboration comes in the form of Pure Cloud Block Store for Azure VMware Solution (AVS), which is now available for preview.

The solution aims to use Pure’s compression and deduplication technology to help customers achieve a high data reduction ratio on VMware workloads in Azure, while also adding disaster recovery capabilities.

“This expanded partnership between Pure Storage and Microsoft creates a significant milestone, ushering in a new age of cloud migration, and ultimately driving faster, more cost effective adoption of cloud services. Pure Cloud Block Store for Azure VMware Solution is just the beginning,” chief product officer Ajay Singh said.

“By optimising performance and cost at scale, we look forward to unlocking the number of mission-critical use cases that we can serve in the coming years.”

“Our commitment to advancing Microsoft Azure VMware Solution, and the Microsoft Azure platform more broadly, with best-of-breed partnerships with vendors like Pure Storage underscores our mission to meet customers where they are today, particularly in a new world of business where speed, simplicity, and cost efficiency are critical," Microsoft vice president of Azure Specialised Workloads and Storage Jurgen Willis said.

azure block storage microsoft pure storage servers & storage vmware

