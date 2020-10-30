Pure Storage launches elite ‘community’ for top partners

Storage vendor Pure Storage has revamped its partner program adding increased incentives, marketing, support, and training solutions.



The company also launched a new program to reward selling, training and sales success called WaveMakers. The invitation-only community will give members access to events which Pure said would provide “dedicated content and training”.



“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, not least our channel partners. These enhancements to our partner program will provide them with the resources to enable them to better support our customers,” Pure Storage APJ VP for channels and distribution Andrew Fisher said.



“We’ve seen great traction in our partner program in Asia Pacific & Japan, with our distributors really stepping up. We’ve also significantly grown our partner ecosystem in China and India, which are new markets for Pure,” Fisher added.



New program tiers have been introduced for the WaveMakers program and are labelled Members, Champions and Legends in ascending order of performance. Advancement is based on sales, completion of additional training and what Pure describes as “advocacy initiatives”. The program will be available to qualified partners on 16 November.



The company’s global channel chief Andy Martin said, “We stay aligned with our partners and enhance our program based on their feedback. Our program remains unique since we have a 100 percent channel centric business model.”



“We aim to provide our partners with resources that make their lives easier and empower them so they can grow with Pure and exceed their goals and business expectations.”

Changes to the training modules mean partners will be able to set personalised regimes based on skill requirements. The training is all online but provides a mix of self-serve, instructor led and demos.



Pure has also bumped up incentives to partners who are recruiting net new customers and for those selling the company's recurring revenue options. VIP points have also been introduced which will be awarded to partners and are redeemable for rewards.



In addition, members will receive early information on upcoming announcements and access to an online network of peers and technical resources.