Pure Storage names Amy Rushall as new ANZ vice president

Pure Storage has appointed Amy Rushall as its new area vice president for Australia and New Zealand.

Rushall, who was hired from Pure Storage’s US operations, has relocated to Sydney to replace the most recent ANZ leader Michael Alp, who left the firm this year to join Cohesity.

As the most senior leader for ANZ, Rushall is tasked to drive business to one of Pure Storage’s key markets in the region. She will report to Pure Storage Asia-Pacific and Japan vice president Andrew Sotiropoulos.

“We are delighted that Amy has accepted the challenge of running Pure’s ANZ operations,” Sotiropoulos said.

“She is an outstanding leader with a proven track record of helping large organisations overcome business challenges with technology and we are confident she will be able to bring that level of success to ANZ.”

Rushall was most recently enterprise district manager for Southwest US at Pure Storage from 2019 to November 2022, where her remit covered Southern California, Arizona and Hawaii. Prior to that, she was an enterprise account executive from 2016 to 2019.

Before joining Pure, Rushall worked at flash and hybrid storage vendor Tegile Systems from 2013 to 2016, and at Dell EMC from 2010 to 2013. Other previous roles include social research and analytics technology vendor Collective Intellect, software vendor Crimson Hexagon and software vendor Merrill Corporation (now Datasite).

In June, data backup and management vendor Cohesity announced it hired Michael Alp as its new ANZ managing director, marking the end of his stint as Pure Storage’s ANZ vice president.

Alp had been at Pure Storage since 2014, initially joining as vice president for APJ. He moved to the ANZ vice president role in 2019.

In 2021, Pure Storage APJ director of strategic channels Pete Murray was hired by enterprise backup vendor Veritas as its ANZ managing director.