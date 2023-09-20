Pure Storage names Nathan Hall vice president of APJ

Pure Storage has appointed Nathan Hall as vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). the company said.

Based in Singapore, Hall will oversee sales and drive business results for Pure Storage and its customers in the region.

The company said the appointment comes at "a significant time of customer momentum" across diverse industries.

It counts organisations such as The Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF) and St George's Hospital among its customers.

Pure Storage provides all-flash solutions, which cater to storage modernisation, sustainability goals, AI development platforms, and accelerated access to business-critical applications.

Prior to his new role, Hall served as Pure Storage's vice president of worldwide systems engineering, where he led the company's global pre-sales engineering team.

With over five years of experience at Pure Storage, Hall is known for his technical leadership and business acumen in the enterprise space.

Hall's understanding of the region's diverse business cultures and customer needs will aid in driving Pure's accelerated growth trajectory in APJ, the company said.