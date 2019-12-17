Pure Storage shuffles channel team

All-flash storage pioneer Pure Storage has shaken up its channel team in the wake of hiring a new chief operating officer, with the company's long-time channel chief Michael Sotnick moving to focus on global alliances.

Taking over as channel chief is Andy Martin who was just quietly promoted to vice president of global sales for the vendor. Martin is a five-year veteran of Pure Storage, and for the last couple years served as vice president of Americas channels.

Martin now reports to Kevin Delane (photo, left), who is Pure Storage's vice president of global sales.

Delane, who previously reported to David "Hat" Hatfield before Hatfield started transitioning to become Pure Storage's vice chairman and president emeritus, now reports to Paul Mountford, who early last month moved from chief sales officer to chief operating officer.

Sotnick also now reports to Mountford.

Delane told CRN that Sotnick had managed both Pure Storage's channels and alliances, but that his role has been split to allow him to focus exclusively on the global alliances side. "That's a big part of our growth going forward," he said.

Martin told CRN that Sotnick's move to focus on global alliances provides him the opportunity to build a consortium of global vendor partners.

"For us, it's a natural evolution of what we tried to build here," he said. "As we look to build multi-cloud environments with Amazon Web Services and others, and build out our platform, this is big for us. Having the entire global channel roll up under Kevin makes sense. And global alliances is a different selling motion."

With the shift in the channel team, channel partners should not see much change at all, Delane said.

"We're successful in the channel, our channel partners love us, and we are focused on channel partner quality," he said.

Growing Pure Storage's global alliances is an important focus for the company's growth, Sotnick told CRN via email.

"Pure's blend of market strength and customer-first mindset places us in the position to actively enhance our solution offerings. Expanding our focus and energy on our alliances ecosystem is critical in this pursuit. In my new role, I will be taking strategic relationships like Cisco, AWS, Microsoft, Splunk, Vertica and several others to the next level," Sotnick wrote.

This article originally appeared at crn.com