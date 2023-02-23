Purple Team Australia to train 320 cybersecurity professionals

The Australian Government is funding workforce development program Purple Team Australia to help train 320 female and First Nations cybersecurity professionals

It aims to increase the quality and availability of job-ready cyber security professionals in Australia, and also to attract participation from women and First Nation Australians into the cyber security industry.

Purple Team Australia will have intakes in June 2023 and June 2024 with 160 students participating in each intake across all eight states and territories, and 40 mentors involved.

The initiative is funded by the Australian Government’s Cyber Security Skills Partnership Innovation Fund Round 2.

It also includes contributions from delivery partners such as University of Tasmania, Brisbane-based IT security provider Baidam Solutions and cybersecurity talent and recruitment partner Uplifting People.

This collaborative partnership involves several other industry, education and not-for-profit organisations, including Cybermerc, AustCyber, Anomali, Australian Women in Security Network.

The Purple Team Australia Program has been designed and implemented by partners who with the challenges facing Australia’s cyber skills shortage and underrepresentation of diversity in the industry in mind.

The program will offer a cyber security talent pool upon which employers can find trained security employees.

Students in the program will be provided with microcredentials in cyber security and additional learning support through fortnightly mentor sessions, monthly events and specialised vendor training and certification.

The initiative aims to help students combine security skills of "blue team" defensive professionals, as well as "red team" offensive professionals into one skillset, dubbed "Purple Team".

The program will offer self-paced online learning through the University of Tasmania and Cybermerc Learning Management System, as well as instructor-led in person sessions.

To ensure employment, students will also receive in-residence sessions online and in-person with potential employers, as well as a dedicated talent manager to assist in employment readiness.

Applications will open on April 10 2023.