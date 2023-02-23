Purple Team Australia to train 320 cybersecurity professionals

By on
Purple Team Australia to train 320 cybersecurity professionals

The Australian Government is funding workforce development program Purple Team Australia to help train 320 female and First Nations cybersecurity professionals

It aims to increase the quality and availability of job-ready cyber security professionals in Australia, and also to attract participation from women and First Nation Australians into the cyber security industry.

Purple Team Australia will have intakes in June 2023 and June 2024 with 160 students participating in each intake across all eight states and territories, and 40 mentors involved.

The initiative is funded by the Australian Government’s Cyber Security Skills Partnership Innovation Fund Round 2.

It also includes contributions from delivery partners such as University of Tasmania, Brisbane-based IT security provider Baidam Solutions and cybersecurity talent and recruitment partner Uplifting People.

This collaborative partnership involves several other industry, education and not-for-profit organisations, including Cybermerc, AustCyber, Anomali, Australian Women in Security Network.

The Purple Team Australia Program has been designed and implemented by partners who with the challenges facing Australia’s cyber skills shortage and underrepresentation of diversity in the industry in mind.

The program will offer a cyber security talent pool upon which employers can find trained security employees.

Students in the program will be provided with microcredentials in cyber security and additional learning support through fortnightly mentor sessions, monthly events and specialised vendor training and certification.

The initiative aims to help students combine security skills of "blue team" defensive professionals, as well as "red team" offensive professionals into one skillset, dubbed "Purple Team".

The program will offer self-paced online learning through the University of Tasmania and Cybermerc Learning Management System, as well as instructor-led in person sessions.

To ensure employment, students will also receive in-residence sessions online and in-person with potential employers, as well as a dedicated talent manager to assist in employment readiness.

Applications will open on April 10 2023.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
austcyber baidam solutions cybermerc purple team australia security training & development university of tasmania uplifting people

Partner Content

How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Proofpoint launches Element Partner Program

Proofpoint launches Element Partner Program
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
ACCC alleges price fixing by DXC and Swift Networks

ACCC alleges price fixing by DXC and Swift Networks
Australia gets Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Azure

Australia gets Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Azure

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?