PwC Australia appoints Jacqui Visch new digital chief

Jacqui Visch has been appointed as a new PwC Australia partner and is taking up the role of the firm’s chief digital and information officer (CIDO), replacing Vishy Narayanan who is transitioning to a new role as APAC CIDO.

Visch joins the company from AMP where she was chief technology and data officer.

Her experience includes enterprise technology strategy, platforms, services and cyber. Her transformation delivery encompasses digital operating models, data driven insights, application automation, continuous compliance, cloud migration at scale and partner ecosystems.

PwC Australia chief operating officer Liza Maimone said, “We are delighted to have Jacqui join the partnership to support the continued evolution of PwC Australia’s technology strategy. Jacqui brings a wealth of experience across tech strategy, tech transformation, digitisation, data, cyber and agile ways of working. Her deep expertise will also drive business, data and technology transformations for clients, and she is well positioned to steer sustainable growth and lead through disruption.”

Speaking about her appointment, Visch said, “I am honoured and thrilled to be joining PwC Australia and taking on such a dynamic and diverse role. It’s an exciting and equally important time to be adopting and curating new ways of working and enabling change to flourish for clients and the firm. I believe in developing people, lasting connections, continuous improvement, and collaboration. My focus will be putting clients at the centre of every business, process and experience decision to drive application agility, modernisation and data enrichment.”

Visch joins PwC Australia on 14 June and will assume the role from 1 July.

Of Narayanan, Maimone said, “I would like to thank Vishy for his leadership of our digital strategy and for driving key initiatives such as our focus on Digital Academies. Vishy has been instrumental in changing the face of our digital capabilities and transforming our approach to technology. We look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role.”