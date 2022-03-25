PwC Australia deploys nCino software to mortgage firm RedZed

Consulting firm PwC Australia scored a deployment of banking and finance software vendor nCino to Australian mortgage company RedZed.

RedZed, which specialises in mortgage services to self-employed customers, sought to automate and standardise its residential mortgage origination process following a recent increase in demand.

The company chose nCino and its Mortgage Solution, which covers the origination lifecycle from application and pre-approvals through underwriting, offers and closing. PwC was chosen as the delivery partner.

PwC said it brought its BXT (business, experience and technology) method to the deployment, using an agile delivery approach as it was being completed remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This project was successful due to the commitment and initiative shown by all three teams,” PwC engagement lead Marvin Slocombe said.

“Strong relationships, innovation and collaboration allowed us to deliver this project with agility and determination. We are thrilled that RedZed selected PwC to integrate nCino’s Mortgage Solution.

“We look forward to our continued work together to support RedZed to deliver seamless, personalised services and experience to their customers.”

RedZed said nCino’s solution provides tools to maintain compliance with the National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2009 (NCCP), including Document Manager, form generation, smart checklist, questionnaires, serviceability calculator, and offers and product matrix.

RedZed chief credit risk officer Stephen Gorman said, “nCino’s Mortgage Solution exceeded the expectations of everyone in our organisation and will provide our borrowers and lenders with a personalised and integrated experience that is seamless, transparent and simple.”

“With teams from nCino and PwC collaborating across the globe, the implementation process was smooth and efficient. The dependability of both teams led to the phenomenal success of this project.”

nCino ANZ managing director Mark Bernhardi said, “nCino is committed to providing a flexible and adaptable platform that enables financial institutions to deliver change at speed.”

“We are proud to partner with RedZed on their digital transformation journey and help them provide a seamless experience for their brokers and customers. Our relationship with RedZed and PwC embodies our mission to transform the financial services industry through innovation, reputation and speed.”