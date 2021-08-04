PwC Australia hires new cybersecurity chief

PwC Australia hires new cybersecurity chief

Big four consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Australia has appointed former TransGrid CISO Garry Bentlin as its new cybersecurity boss.

Bentlin joins PwC as cybersecurity and digital trust partner, where he will work alongside federal government clients and the critical infrastructure sector on security consulting.

In a report from CRN sibling site iTnews, Bentlin’s hiring is part of PwC’s plan to hire some 100 cyber security staff over next year, in addition to the recent addition of 110 people. He will also help build out the broader Canberra-based team.

The company created the cybersecurity and digital trust business unit in late 2020, aiming to strengthen its cyber security and regulatory capabilities for clients.

Bentlin revealed his new role on LinkedIn, saying “I start a new career chapter [this week] as a partner with PwC's Cybersecurity and Digital trust practice. Sad farewell to my team at TransGrid, but we achieved amazing things and progression during our four years.”

“I look forward to assisting PwC's federal clients and the Critical Infrastructure sector nationally. The escalating risk levels and persistent threats will continue to challenge us all in the coming years, and collaboration and sharing will be a key counter that we can all participate in.”

Bentlin was the chief information security officer at utility TransGrid from 2017 to July 2021. Prior to that, he was national cybersecurity director at Deloitte Australia from 2014 to 2017. He also worked at IBM until 2014 in various leadership roles.

