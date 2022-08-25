PwC Australia’s consulting division posts $740 million in revenue

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Australia’s consulting division made $740 million in revenue for the financial year ended 30 June 2022 and the company has committed to employing 2,000 more Aussies in the coming years.

The nation’s largest consulting firm ended the financial year with $2.8 billion in revenue across its three divisions, with consulting making higher revenue growth than its assurance and financial advisory division.

PwC Australia’s consulting division, which includes its IT and managed services, grew 21 percent above its 2021 financial year revenue. Its assurance division grew 11 percent, and its financial advisory grew 20 percent over the period.

PwC Australia chief executive Tom Seymour said the division’s performance was “underpinned by a focus on delivering value at the intersection of where human meets digital, with continued delivery of large scale programs of work across front office, corporate function and cloud transformation.”

“The consulting business has also focused on building its industry platforms to help deliver sustainable change by being a value integrator to clients, as well as its Alliance Strategy and strengthening the digital ecosystem through its alliance partner relationships.”

This week the division scored SAP’s 2022 Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP – Business Process Transformation award.

The company admitted 148 new partners over the period and increased staff pay by an average of nine percent.

Seymour said PwC Australia invested heavily in growth areas infrastructure, cybersecurity and energy transition. PwC hired six new partners to its Trust & Risk and Cyber practices in June and acquired Sydney-based managed security services provider WebSecure Technologies late last year.

“We have invested in Australian skills of the future with our Skilled Service Hubs in Western Sydney and Adelaide where we are on track to employing 2,000 people in the coming years in the skills of the future that will drive Australia.”

PwC Australia said it also invested $28 million in its PwC Academy skills program and that its teams completed 393,461 hours of training over the 2022 financial year.

“While the 2022 financial year has been an incredibly successful year for our firm, it was also a year of continued challenges," Seymour said.

"The pandemic, geopolitical strains, supply chain disruption, skills and workforce shortages, inflation, energy transition complexities and the ongoing need to digitise are just a sample of the challenges and opportunities we are all faced with.

“Against this backdrop, I could not be prouder of the efforts of my fellow partners and our wonderful team of people for the way they have served our clients and stakeholders, looked after each other and invested in team and individual growth.”