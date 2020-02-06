PwC, KPMG win Defence project management contracts

The Department of Defence has awarded close to a combined $10 million in contracts to PwC and KPMG for IT project management services.

PwC was awarded $4.4 million to provide ICT project management services to deliver the One Defence Smart Card project. One Defence is a departmental plan to transform internal systems into a consolidated information environment.

“PwC was the only company to provide a response to the tender in accordance with the panel terms and conditions, and were selected as the successful company to deliver ICT project management services,” a Defence spokesperson told CRN.

“The PwC proposal provided Defence with a value for money proposition, which includes subject matter expertise across all identified evaluation criteria.”

The contract runs from November 2019 to June 2020.

KPMG meanwhile won a $4.5 million contract to provide “Program Management Office services” for a six-month period (January to June 2020).

The global system integrator was selected due to “sustained performance and subject matter expertise” associated with the Middle East Region Communications and Information Systems Upgrade Program.

KPMG was chosen from the Defence Support Services Standing Offer Panel following an open tender process.